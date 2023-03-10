Born 'unholy' or victim of someone else’s ‘crime’?

The provost and other administrative officials are supposed to take care of who would get a seat or not at the student’s dormitories. But in Bangladesh many things follow a slightly different course of action. Because of this slightly different modus operandi, the BCL leader, like many of her political seniors and colleagues across institutions, be it educational or not, become decision makers about who is to get a seat in the dormitory or not However, nothing could stop the brave fresher. She filed written complaints with the university administration. The matter was widely covered in the media, a writ was filed with the High Court and it issued orders in this regard. To cut the long story short, three committees were formed, all of which found four IU students including Sanjida Chowdhury guilty of the crime. One of the committees found several administrative officials also guilty. The court asked the IU authorities to suspend the guilty students.

Perpetrators of any crime must be brought to book and the authorities did the right thing so far. But perhaps, only partially so. The reason, rather the question that led me to this conclusion is – was Sanjida Chowdhury the same kind of person from birth, or at least from the age when people are believed to grow senses and judgments of what could be done in a society or not? I’m not aware of any such media report. In this country of extreme competition for everything due to so large a population, Sanjida Chowdhury secured admission at a university. Surely she was a competent student who got admission at the university and joined the politics of Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student wing of ruling Bangladesh Awami League afterwards. Because of lack of any other evidence, we could say that her transformation into something what she has become started after since then.