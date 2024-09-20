What ISPR says about tension in hills
Three people were killed and several others injured on Thursday night in Khagrachhari as an army petrol team fired back after coming under attack from UPDF (main) terrorists in Swanirvor area of the town.
“As a petrol team of army reached Swanirvor area of Khagrachhari town with a serious patient at around 10.30 pm on 19 September, a group of agitated people led by UPDF (main) obstructed them.
The UPDF terrorists at one point opened fire on the army, compelling them to fire back in self defence. Three people were killed and several others injured in the incident, an ISPR release said.
The incident of violence ensued after lynching of one Md Mamun on 18 September, following stealing of a motorcycle in Khagrachhari district sadar. A procession was brought out from Dighinala College on 19 September, protesting the lynching of Mamun and demanding arrest of the killers.
As the procession was crossing the Boalkhali Bazar area in Dighinala, UPDF (main) terrorists attacked the mourners and fired 20-30 gunshots. Agitated people later set a number of shops at Boalkhali Bazar on fire.
Six people got injured in the fighting and they were sent to Dighinala Upazilla Health Complex and Khagrachhari Sadar Hospital. Army petrol team rushed to the area and brought the situation under control... A couple of vested quarters made the situation more tensed by spreading rumours on social media, ISPR added.
Meanwhile, the ISPR further said, in response to the incident of Khagrachhari, some local people under the banner of the Hill Students Movement against Discrimination and Conflict gathered in Rangamati gymnasium area in the morning on Friday.
A group of 800-1000 agitated people brought out a procession, moved towards Bonrupa area and attacked Agrani Bank, Janata Bank, a mosque, CNG-run auto rickshaws, motorcycles, and vandalised a couple of shops and set those on fire.
Several people were injured at the time. To control the situation, section 144 was imposed in Rangamati district sadar area.
ISPR also warned about the risk of terrible riot in three hill districts out of the incidents taking place there. It requested local leaders to help law enforcing agencies to ease the situation and maintain peace and harmony in the hill districts.