What ISPR says about tension in hills

Three people were killed and several others injured on Thursday night in Khagrachhari as an army petrol team fired back after coming under attack from UPDF (main) terrorists in Swanirvor area of the town.

“As a petrol team of army reached Swanirvor area of Khagrachhari town with a serious patient at around 10.30 pm on 19 September, a group of agitated people led by UPDF (main) obstructed them.

The UPDF terrorists at one point opened fire on the army, compelling them to fire back in self defence. Three people were killed and several others injured in the incident, an ISPR release said.