Sunamganj District Sadar Hospital
Physician crisis, ICU facility idle for two years
ICU rooms, beds, and medical equipment are all set up, require physicians only.
Zakir Hossain, a resident of Bandhanpara in Sunamganj city, had to rush his father to Sunamganj District Sadar Hospital when he fell ill all of a sudden. He was told that his father might require treatment in the CCU (Critical Care Unit) or ICU (Intensive Care Unit) at some point.
However, neither of the units was operational at the hospital then. Left with no other option, Zakir took his father to Sylhet as soon as he could. After four days of treatment there, he then returned home with his father.
Many others in emergency situations could not avail any ICU service available at Sunamganj District Sadar Hospital. They too, had to travel to Sylhet for treatment. Some weren’t even fortunate enough to make the journey with their patients in time.
Whereas the ICU rooms, beds, and medical equipment have all been in place at the 250-bed Sunamganj District Sadar Hospital for the last two years, it could not be launched due to a crisis of qualified physicians.
As a result, residents of the district are being deprived of this vital service. They have to travel to the divisional headquarters, Sylhet for the access of ICU facility. Apart from additional financial cost, this is causing them unnecessary hassle as well. Many cannot even afford that.
When contacted, superintendent (deputy director) of the hospital Md Mahbubur Rahman told Prothom Alo that they are doing their best to provide services amid a lot of challenges. Half of the designated physician positions remain vacant. They have already written to the authorities requesting required physicians and other staff for the ICU. They will launch the ICU once the physicians arrive, he added.
According to hospital sources, Sunamganj District Sadar Hospital is a reliable place for healthcare to the people living in this district, heavily crisscrossed by wetlands (haor). People go there seeking medical care amid a number of crises including the absence of necessary physicians.
Still half of the approved physician positions remain vacant in the hospital. Patients in critical conditions including accidents survivors are routinely referred to Sylhet. The demand for setting up ICU facility at this hospital has been longstanding and intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Then the authorities took an initiative to set up a six-bed ICU facility and oxygen plant in the old building of the hospital under a UNICEF project. While the oxygen plant was established later, the ICU facility was not set up at the old building as the COVID-19 outbreak declined.
Around the same time, work began to establish a 10-bed ICU on the eighth floor of the hospital’s new building under a project titled ‘COVID-19 Emergency Response and Pandemic Preparedness’ taken up by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
After the construction was complete, necessary beds, equipment, and machinery were provided. Then the Public Works Department officially handed over the completed facility to the hospital authorities on 21 March 2023. However, it has not been launched even in two years.
According to the hospital, they will need at least three physicians and three anaesthetists to launch the ICU wing. Plus, they require a few supporting staff as well. While the support staff can be managed from the hospital’s existing workforce, it does require dedicated physicians.
The hospital authorities have repeatedly written to the Director General of Health Services requesting the physicians required to launch the ICU. Additionally, they also requisitioned some essential supplies for the ICU. But, neither the physicians nor the supplies have been provided.
Talking to people from various walks of life in the city, it was found that patients from remote parts of the district come to Sunamganj District Sadar Hospital for treatment. Critically injured patients from road accidents often require ICU care. However, they have to go to Sylhet for that service as ICU facilities are not available in Sunamganj. This requires additional cost as well as a lot of extra time.
Monirul Islam, a resident of Bananipara area in Sunamganj city who works at a private company, faced a similar situation recently. When his father suddenly fell ill and was rushed to Sunamganj District Sadar Hospital, he was referred to Sylhet. He was admitted in the ICU there.
Sadly, Monirul’s father passed away on the night of 25 May. Monirul said it’s essential to launch the ICU facility at Sunamganj District Sadar Hospital. It’s unfortunate that the ICU has not been opened yet. It’s crucial to appoint necessary physicians and staff for that as soon as possible, he added.
Ainul Islam, a member of Sunamganj Sachetan Nagarik Committee said, “We are already lagging behind in healthcare as a marginalised district. There’s a number of crisis at the Sadar Hospital including shortage of physicians. The demand of launching the ICU facility has been longstanding. We want to see it operational without further delay.”