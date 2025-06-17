Physician crisis, ICU facility idle for two years

Zakir Hossain, a resident of Bandhanpara in Sunamganj city, had to rush his father to Sunamganj District Sadar Hospital when he fell ill all of a sudden. He was told that his father might require treatment in the CCU (Critical Care Unit) or ICU (Intensive Care Unit) at some point.

However, neither of the units was operational at the hospital then. Left with no other option, Zakir took his father to Sylhet as soon as he could. After four days of treatment there, he then returned home with his father.

Many others in emergency situations could not avail any ICU service available at Sunamganj District Sadar Hospital. They too, had to travel to Sylhet for treatment. Some weren’t even fortunate enough to make the journey with their patients in time.

Whereas the ICU rooms, beds, and medical equipment have all been in place at the 250-bed Sunamganj District Sadar Hospital for the last two years, it could not be launched due to a crisis of qualified physicians.