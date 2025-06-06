Train rams auto-rickshaw on Kalurghat Bridge killing three

At least three people were killed and five others were injured when a Dhaka-bound train rammed into a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on the Kalurghat Bridge in Chattogram on Thursday night.

One of the deceased was identified as Tushar, the driver of the auto-rickshaw involved in the accident.

According to locals, the ‘Parjatak Express’ train from Cox’s Bazar rammed into the auto-rickshaw around 10:30 pm when it entered the bridge, reportedly ignoring traffic signals.