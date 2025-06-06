Train rams auto-rickshaw on Kalurghat Bridge killing three
At least three people were killed and five others were injured when a Dhaka-bound train rammed into a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on the Kalurghat Bridge in Chattogram on Thursday night.
One of the deceased was identified as Tushar, the driver of the auto-rickshaw involved in the accident.
According to locals, the ‘Parjatak Express’ train from Cox’s Bazar rammed into the auto-rickshaw around 10:30 pm when it entered the bridge, reportedly ignoring traffic signals.
The train subsequently collided with several other vehicles, including motorcycles.
Aminul Islam, a firefighter from the Kalurghat Fire Station who was present at the scene, said they received information about the accident around 10:45 pm and rushed to the spot.
After rescuing the victims, they sent all of them to Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH).
He said a body was recovered from under the wheels of the train around 12:30 am. As of 1:00 am, rescue operations were still going on at the scene.
Sub-inspector at the CMCH police outpost, Alauddin Talukder said one of the victims was declared dead on arrival by physicians.
The five injured, all in critical condition, were undergoing treatment, he said, expressing concern that the death toll might rise.
The train had departed from Cox’s Bazar at 7:45 pm and was heading towards Chattogram when the collision occurred on the Boalkhali section of the bridge.
Boalkhali Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mohammad Rahmat Ullah said fire service personnel were continuing rescue operations.
So far, a motorcycle, a CNG auto-rickshaw and a pickup van have been recovered from the site, he added.