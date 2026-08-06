Gas supply to national grid restored as damaged LNG terminal resumes partial operation

One boiler at the damaged floating LNG (liquefied natural gas) terminal in Moheshkhali, Cox's Bazar, has resumed operation. As a result, gas supply to the national grid has partially resumed, and pressure in Chattogram's gas pipelines has begun to improve. PetroBangla has confirmed the development.

Today, Thursday, unlike the previous several days, long queues of vehicles were no longer seen at CNG filling stations across the city. Many drivers were able to refill their vehicles within the usual time.

Speaking to Prothom Alo on Thursday afternoon, PetroBangla Director (Operations) Md Rafiqul Islam said one boiler at the damaged LNG terminal was restarted at around 3:00 am last night after repairs were completed.