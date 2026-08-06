Gas supply to national grid restored as damaged LNG terminal resumes partial operation
One boiler at the damaged floating LNG (liquefied natural gas) terminal in Moheshkhali, Cox's Bazar, has resumed operation. As a result, gas supply to the national grid has partially resumed, and pressure in Chattogram's gas pipelines has begun to improve. PetroBangla has confirmed the development.
Today, Thursday, unlike the previous several days, long queues of vehicles were no longer seen at CNG filling stations across the city. Many drivers were able to refill their vehicles within the usual time.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on Thursday afternoon, PetroBangla Director (Operations) Md Rafiqul Islam said one boiler at the damaged LNG terminal was restarted at around 3:00 am last night after repairs were completed.
The terminal is now supplying 115 million cubic feet of gas per day to the national grid. Another floating terminal in Moheshkhali is supplying an additional 550 million cubic feet daily. As a result, the overall situation has begun to improve, he added.
Mohammad Rafique Khan, deputy general manager of Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited (KGDCL), which is responsible for gas supply in Chattogram, told Prothom Alo, “Yesterday we received 183 million cubic feet of gas. Today we are receiving even more. Pressure in the pipelines has also increased. The situation has improved.”
Chattogram had been experiencing a severe gas shortage for the past several days. Technical problems at the Moheshkhali LNG terminal reduced gas supply to the national grid, causing widespread disruption to industries, CNG filling stations and households.
In many areas, gas stoves remained unusable for hours. Drivers had to wait in queues for five to eight hours at filling stations, with many spending the night in their vehicles.
However, visits on Thursday to Mir CNG Filling Station at City Gate, Paharika Filling Station in Akbar Shah and Fossil Filling Station in Sholoshahar showed significantly fewer customers than on previous days. There were no long queues, and drivers were able to refill their vehicles after comparatively shorter waits.
A fire broke out at the floating LNG terminal operated by Excelerate Energy in Moheshkhali on 21 July. Gas supply to the national grid declined afterwards, affecting Chattogram and several other parts of the country.
Chattogram's daily gas demand is around 350 million cubic feet. Over the past few days, however, supply had fallen to 190–200 million cubic feet, leaving the city with a shortfall of nearly half its daily requirement.
Officials concerned said the resumption of one boiler at the damaged terminal would significantly ease the shortage for now. Gas supply is expected to return to a more normal level once the terminal becomes fully operational.