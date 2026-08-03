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In Frames: Wheels at a standstill in search of gas

The ongoing gas shortage across the country has led to long queues of vehicles outside CNG filling stations throughout Chattogram. Drivers wait for hours at a time, with some dozing off inside their vehicles while others pass the time chatting with fellow motorists. At some stations, gas supplies have run out and pumps have shut down, yet drivers continue to wait in the hope that supply will resume. The crisis is affecting not only drivers but also disrupting the daily commute and livelihoods of city residents. This photo story captures the impact of the gas shortage in Khulshi, CRB and surrounding areas.

Sowrav Das
ChattogramStaff Photojournalist
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A CNG driver falls asleep inside his vehicle after waiting for hours to refuel.
Sowrav Das
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A notice announces the temporary closure of a filling station due to the gas shortage.
Sowrav Das
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Despite the suspension of gas supplies, CNG drivers remain queued outside the station.
Sowrav Das
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Drivers and passengers pass the time while waiting for gas.
Sowrav Das
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Part of a filling station lies deserted after operations were halted because of the gas shortage.
Sowrav Das
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Demand for LPG cylinders has increased as an alternative amid the CNG shortage.
Sowrav Das
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While waiting for gas, some drivers fall asleep, while others pass the time chatting.
Sowrav Das
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A long line of CNG-powered auto-rickshaws waits by the roadside for gas.
Sowrav Das
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The prolonged roadside queues of CNG-powered auto-rickshaws are contributing to traffic congestion.
Sowrav Das
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