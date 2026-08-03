In Frames: Wheels at a standstill in search of gas

The ongoing gas shortage across the country has led to long queues of vehicles outside CNG filling stations throughout Chattogram. Drivers wait for hours at a time, with some dozing off inside their vehicles while others pass the time chatting with fellow motorists. At some stations, gas supplies have run out and pumps have shut down, yet drivers continue to wait in the hope that supply will resume. The crisis is affecting not only drivers but also disrupting the daily commute and livelihoods of city residents. This photo story captures the impact of the gas shortage in Khulshi, CRB and surrounding areas.