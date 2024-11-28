Workers block Dhaka-Tangail highway demanding arrears
Workers of a closed factory were demonstrating by blocking the Dhaka-Tangail highway demanding their arrears on Thursday morning.
The workers of the factory, Mahmud Jeans Limited, took position at Chandra intersection of the highway around 9:00 am and started their demonstration, which halted the traffic movement on both sides of the road.
The demonstration was going on while this report was being filed around 11:15 am.
Industrial police, agitated workers and local people said nearly 600-700 workers used to work at the Mahmud Jeans Limited factory. The owners shut the factory a few days ago citing various reasons. They were supposed to pay the salaries and other allowances of the workers Thursday morning. The workers were coming to the factory to draw their arrears.
The factory authorities, however, hung up a notice saying that the arrears will not be paid today. As a result, the workers started demonstrating at the Chandra intersection of the highway .
Speaking about this, Gazipur industrial police inspector Md Azad told Prothom Alo that many workers have already joined other factories as this one has been closed a few days ago. However, some of them are still jobless. THe authority was supposed to pay their two months’ salaries and other arrears today. But the factory authority hung up the notice saying that the arrears will not be paid today.
The police are trying to persuade the agitated workers to clear the road but they are not budging, he added.