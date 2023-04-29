Stern action against any effort to leak questions: Dipu Moni

Education minister Dipu Moni has said stern action would be taken if anyone tries to leak the question papers of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination to start from Sunday.

She said, “The SSC and equivalent exams will start tomorrow. We have taken all necessary measures to hold the exams smoothly. There is no scope of leaking the questionnaires. Stern action will be taken if anyone tries to leak questionnaires.”

The education minister said this in response to questions from newspersons following the inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed academic building of South Aicha Adhakhya Nazrul Islam College in Char Fasson upazila of Bhola on Saturday.