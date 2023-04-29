Stern action against any effort to leak questions: Dipu Moni

Education minister Dipu Moni has said stern action would be taken if anyone tries to leak the question papers of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination to start from Sunday.
She said, “The SSC and equivalent exams will start tomorrow. We have taken all necessary measures to hold the exams smoothly. There is no scope of leaking the questionnaires. Stern action will be taken if anyone tries to leak questionnaires.”
The education minister said this in response to questions from newspersons following the inauguration ceremony of the newly constructed academic building of South Aicha Adhakhya Nazrul Islam College in Char Fasson upazila of Bhola on Saturday.
Speaking regarding the nationalisation of the private institutions, Dipu Moni said, “The nationalisation of the private institutions is a matter of policy decision. It depends on the financial capacity of the government. We are still thinking about it as it is a matter of research. First, we have to learn whether the nationalisation of private institutions will benefit us or not.”
Regarding the upcoming general elections, the minister said, “The upcoming national election is quite important for all. We are progressing through the path of democracy. We are proceeding through the path of dreams. We don’t want to get back to the days of violence as witnessed in 1971, 1975 and in 2004. We don’t want anybody who would choose the path of violence after taking power.”
Addressing the students, Dipu Moni said, “In addition to studying, you have to think about the country too. Whether you will support a political party or not is completely up to you. But, you must love the country as you love your mother. This country, its language and your mother are all the same.”
The education minister also instructed the party activists and leaders to maintain decency in their behaviour.
She said, “We have to keep it in mind that our prime minister's image should not be affected by our activities and behaviour. We should always remember that we are the people of Sheikh Hasina and we work for the betterment of the country. It is our duty to serve the country and its people.”
Abdullah Al Islam alias Jacob, member of parliament (MP) from Bhola-4 constituency, National University vice-chancellor (VC) Moshiur Rahman and Bhola deputy commissioner (DC) Md Towfiq Elahi Chowdhury also addressed the event chaired by South Aicha Adhkhya Nazrul Islam College principal and Char Kukri Mukri union parishad (UP) chairman Abul Hashem Mahajan.