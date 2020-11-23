90 people fined for not wearing mask

Two executive magistrates-Imran Mahmud Dalim and Ujjal Hossain- conducted the drives at Ilish Chattar and Palbazar areas of the district town.



Thirteen Ansar members and volunteers also joined the drives.



On 16 November, the government asked the administration to strengthen the mobile court operation and enforce laws to ensure the use of masks, also in the capital, to check the raging COVID-19 pandemic.



"We've already asked them [admin] to strengthen the mobile court operation or law enforcement further in different places of the capital. Hope, it'll start within the next two to three days," said cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam while briefing reporters after he cabinet meeting.



The Cabinet issued instructions to take a tougher stance to check the Covid-19 as its infection rate has started increasing slightly, he said.







