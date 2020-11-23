90 people fined for not wearing mask

As part of the government directive to strengthen the mobile court operation and enforce laws to ensure use of mask, the local administration in Chandpur has conducted separate drives and fined 90 people for not wearing masks, reports UNB.
During the drives that started from 3:00pm on Sunday till evening in the district town , 90 people were fined Tk 11,250.
Mazedur Rahman, deputy commissioner of the district, said the drives were conducted as per the government directives to tackle the possible second wave of COVID-19.
The local administration started the drive last week and it will continue, said Mazedur adding "The drive will create awareness among people."
Two executive magistrates-Imran Mahmud Dalim and Ujjal Hossain- conducted the drives at Ilish Chattar and Palbazar areas of the district town.
Thirteen Ansar members and volunteers also joined the drives.
On 16 November, the government asked the administration to strengthen the mobile court operation and enforce laws to ensure the use of masks, also in the capital, to check the raging COVID-19 pandemic.
"We've already asked them [admin] to strengthen the mobile court operation or law enforcement further in different places of the capital. Hope, it'll start within the next two to three days," said cabinet secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam while briefing reporters after he cabinet meeting.
The Cabinet issued instructions to take a tougher stance to check the Covid-19 as its infection rate has started increasing slightly, he said.
On 19 November, prime minister Sheikh Hasina renewed her warning that the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the country is imminent and asked all to mask up.
"I request you all to wear masks and follow other safety rules," she said mentioning the growing COVID-19 cases across the world.