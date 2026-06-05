Another bus falls into river at Daulatdia Ghat, driver and assistant rescued

A passenger bus has once again plunged into the Padma River at the Daulatdia ferry terminal in Goalanda Upazila of Rajbari. At around 9:30 am today, Friday, an 'SB Super Deluxe' passenger bus lost control and fell into the Padma River while boarding a ferry at Daulatdia's Ghat No. 7.

The driver and his assistant were later rescued. There were no passengers on board the vehicle, as they had already disembarked before it attempted to board the ferry.

Earlier, on 25 March, a ‘Souhardya Paribahan’ bus arriving from Kushtia lost control and plunged directly into the Padma River while trying to board a ferry at Daulatdia Ferry Ghat No. 3. Twenty-six passengers lost their lives in that incident.