92 houses evicted from Ctg hillocks

Six Assistant Commissioners (Land) of six separate circles led the eviction drives in the slopes of nine different risky hills in the city around 11 am. Four shelter centers were opened in different areas of the city in this regard.
The district administration along with the Department of Environment (DoE), WASA representatives, police personnel, representatives of Chattogram City Corporation, Chattogram Development Authority, Bangladesh Railway, Fire Service and electricity departments and other concerned departments started the drives around 10 am, Omar Faruk executive magistrate of Chattogram district administration said.
The district administration came up with the move in order to avert possible loss of lives from landslides in the monsoon as the soil on the hills become softer and may trigger a landslide, posing threat to the lives of the poor people dwelling on those risky hill’s pockets during the rainy season.