92 houses evicted from Ctg hillocks

Six Assistant Commissioners (Land) of six separate circles led the eviction drives in the slopes of nine different risky hills in the city around 11 am. Four shelter centers were opened in different areas of the city in this regard.

The district administration along with the Department of Environment (DoE), WASA representatives, police personnel, representatives of Chattogram City Corporation, Chattogram Development Authority, Bangladesh Railway, Fire Service and electricity departments and other concerned departments started the drives around 10 am, Omar Faruk executive magistrate of Chattogram district administration said.