Huge tailback in Savar; commuters suffer in extreme heat

Huge traffic congestion was created at various important points on Dhaka-Aricha Highway in Savar, Baipail, Abdullahpur highway in Ashulia and at Nabinagar and Chandra areas due to increased pressure of Eid holidaymakers, reports UNB.

Massive traffic congestion coupled with the mild heatwave that has been sweeping the country have exacerbated the plight of passengers who were travelling home to celebrate Eid with their families.

There are more than 1,500 readymade garment factories in Savar and Dhaka's Dhamrai. As a result, people from different parts of the country live in these two upazilas.