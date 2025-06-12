BSF push in another 53 across Sylhet border
India’s Border Security Force (BSF) has pushed in 53 people, mostly women and children, across the border in Jaintiapur and Companiganj upazilas of Sylhet.
The people pushed in were detained by the members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) from various border areas of the two Sylhet upazilas Thursday morning.
Earlier on 29 May, BSF pushed in 21 people through the Bianibazar border in Sylhet.
BGB sources said their members from Sreepur border outpost (BOP) in Jaintiapur detained 17 and members from Minatila BOP detained 23. Another 13 were detained from Kalairag border in Companiganj upazila.
The detained people, including 14 women and 22 children, were brought from different parts of India and pushed in Bangladesh.
BGB 48 battalion commander Lt. Col. Md Nazmul Haque told Prothom Alo that they initially collected names and identities of the detained people and kept them at two schools.
It has been learned that most of them are from Kurigram and Lalmonirhat. They will be handed over to their families pending the legal procedures.
BGB sources said their initial quizzing revealed that the detained people entered India at different times illegally in search of work. They were staying at different places including Delhi.