Houses of former Pirojpur lawmaker and brother set on fire

An agitated mob has vandalised and set fire to the houses owned by former Pirojpur lawmaker AKMA Awal and his brother former mayor Habibur Rahman. The incident occurred in the Parherhat area of the town around 1:00 am Thursday.

Agitated student-people demonstrated in a large scale across the country on Wednesday centering an announcement of a speech to be broadcast by ousted autocratic prime minister Sheikh Hasina who fled to India.

Local sources say protest processions were held by enraged students and people in different parts of the town. At one point, the agitated mob vandalised and set fire to the houses of AKMA Awal and his brother and Pirojpur Awami League vice-president Habibur Rahman.