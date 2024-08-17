Former water resources minster Ramesh Chandra Sen in police custody

Plainclothes police picked up former water resources minster and former Awami League lawmaker from Thakurgaon-1 constituency Ramesh Chandra Sen from his home in Ruhia area of Sadar upazila in Thakurgaon around 10:30 pm on Friday.

Ramesh Chandra Sen had been at home since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government. His wife Anjali Sen confirmed his detention to Prothom Alo on Saturday.