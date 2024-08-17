Former water resources minster Ramesh Chandra Sen in police custody
Plainclothes police picked up former water resources minster and former Awami League lawmaker from Thakurgaon-1 constituency Ramesh Chandra Sen from his home in Ruhia area of Sadar upazila in Thakurgaon around 10:30 pm on Friday.
Ramesh Chandra Sen had been at home since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government. His wife Anjali Sen confirmed his detention to Prothom Alo on Saturday.
Anjali Sen said a team of plainclothes police stormed their home while her husband was having dinner. They said, “He must come with us.” As she asked them where he is being taken, they replied, “We are taking him for his good and we will return him half an hour later.” They them picked Ramesh Chandra Sen and said nothing specific about their location.
A youth named Tanmay looked after Ramesh Chandra Sen. He took was picked up, but was dropped off on midway.
Ruhia police station officer-in-charge (OC) Gulfamul Islam Mondal was also present while picking up the Ramesh Chandra Sen.
He said, “Someone from Ramesh Chandra Sen’s house phoned us at night. We thought his home was under attack, but after arriving we saw police members form headquarters were there. They then took Ramesh Chandra Sen to their custody.”
An adviser of Awami League, Ramesh Chandra Sen served as water resources minister from 2009-2014. He was first elected Member of Parliament from Thakurgaon-1 constituency in the by-election on 18 February 1997 and then in 2008, 2014, 2018 and 2024.