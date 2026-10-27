Freedom fighter Manik Pashari’s burial in Pirojpur: Relatives and locals recount events

Chitalia village lies about eight kilometres from Pirojpur Sadar. It was here that relatives buried freedom fighter Manik Pashari in the family graveyard at the dead of night on Saturday, amid fear and panic. Police personnel were present there at the time.

When this correspondent visited Manik Pashari’s home in Pirojpur Sadar upazila around 12:00 pm on Monday, no one was there. An eerie silence hung over the area. A little further along was the home of his sister, Hena, 48. After being called several times, she came out of the house but did not want to speak about her brother’s death or burial. At one point, she began to cry.

After a while, Hena composed herself and said they had been threatened that Manik Pashari’s body would be burned, that the body would be held back and that family members would not be allowed to enter their house. They had even been threatened that young children in the area would not be allowed to go outside.