Bangladeshi youth beaten to death by BSF along Brahmanbaria border
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) allegedly beaten a Bangladeshi youth to death at the Bijoynagar border in Brahmanbaria, family claimed.
Forty-year-old Muradul Islam aka Munna, from the bordering village of Sejamura in the Champaknagar Union of Bijoynagar Upazila, died around 10:30 pm on Tuesday night after he was taken to the emergency department of Brahmanbaria General Hospital where on-duty physicians declared him dead.
According to the victim’s family, BSF personnel summoned Muradul across the border into Indian territory, and then tortured him before sending him back to Bangladesh in a critical condition.
However, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) said the allegations made by the deceased’s family, were not accurate.
Regarding this, Lieutenant Colonel Farah Mohammad Imtiaz, Commanding Officer of the 25 BGB Sarail Battalion, told Prothom Alo on Tuesday night, “The family and relatives of the deceased may claim various things. However, according to the information available to us, the individual (Muradul) illegally crossed the barbed wire fence along the border and entered Indian Territory, but returned to Bangladesh in a healthy condition. Members of the BGB patrol team at the border saw him and questioned him, during which he admitted to having gone to that location. However, he did not admit to entering Indian territory. At that time, he mentioned that he was on his way home. It remains unclear whether he sustained any injuries or had an altercation with any smugglers.”
According to the family and local sources, Muradul’s family owns agricultural land located approximately 150 to 300 yards inside the border area at Sejamura in the Bijoynagar Upazila. Muradul lived there with his wife and children. Throughout the day yesterday, he had been watering his lychee trees. After having lunch at home, he went to check on the land but did not return home even after 5:00 PM. His wife, Ratna Akter, went out in search in him near the border but was unable to locate him. She was later informed via a phone call that Muradul had allegedly been apprehended by members of the BSF. In the evening, Muradul was found lying on the agricultural land. Relatives rescued him and initially took him to a private hospital in the Champanagar area. As his condition went bad, he was transferred to Brahmanbaria General Hospital later that night, where on-duty physicians at the emergency department declared him dead.
Ratna Begum told Prothom Alo, “While being taken to the hospital, my husband stated that he was called by members of the BSF, taken to their camp and beaten there. After the BSF returned him, BGB abandoned him in a paddy field. My husband has never been involved in any wrongdoing. I demand justice for his killing.”
Dr. Shafiullah Arafat, the on-duty physician at the emergency department of Brahmanbaria General Hospital said, “He (Muradul) was brought to the hospital last night in an unconscious state. He was declared dead at 10:21 PM. The body has been sent to the hospital morgue for a post-mortem examination, which is scheduled to be conducted tomorrow, Thursday. Further details regarding the cause of death can be confirmed upon receipt of the autopsy report.”
Lieutenant Colonel Farah Mohammad Imtiaz, Commanding Officer of the 25 BGB Sarail Battalion stated, “We are currently investigating how and why the Muradul entered Indian territory, what his motive might have been, who assaulted him and whether he had any connections with smuggling activities. Detailed information will be provided following the investigation.”