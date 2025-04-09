Bangladeshi youth beaten to death by BSF along Brahmanbaria border

Regarding this, Lieutenant Colonel Farah Mohammad Imtiaz, Commanding Officer of the 25 BGB Sarail Battalion, told Prothom Alo on Tuesday night, “The family and relatives of the deceased may claim various things. However, according to the information available to us, the individual (Muradul) illegally crossed the barbed wire fence along the border and entered Indian Territory, but returned to Bangladesh in a healthy condition. Members of the BGB patrol team at the border saw him and questioned him, during which he admitted to having gone to that location. However, he did not admit to entering Indian territory. At that time, he mentioned that he was on his way home. It remains unclear whether he sustained any injuries or had an altercation with any smugglers.”

According to the family and local sources, Muradul’s family owns agricultural land located approximately 150 to 300 yards inside the border area at Sejamura in the Bijoynagar Upazila. Muradul lived there with his wife and children. Throughout the day yesterday, he had been watering his lychee trees. After having lunch at home, he went to check on the land but did not return home even after 5:00 PM. His wife, Ratna Akter, went out in search in him near the border but was unable to locate him. She was later informed via a phone call that Muradul had allegedly been apprehended by members of the BSF. In the evening, Muradul was found lying on the agricultural land. Relatives rescued him and initially took him to a private hospital in the Champanagar area. As his condition went bad, he was transferred to Brahmanbaria General Hospital later that night, where on-duty physicians at the emergency department declared him dead.