Is harassing female students after 10:00pm legal, ask protesting CU students

They asked the authorities if harassing female students after 10:00pm is legal. They questioned why female students of a university, whose vice-chancellor is a woman, feel insecure on the campus.
Female students were demanding punishment of the persons responsible for allegedly sexually harassing a female student three days ago at the botanical garden area of the campus.
Earlier, around 10:00pm on Wednesday, while a group of students from Pritilata Hall was approaching the VC’s residence to press their demands home, members of the proctorial body intercepted them. At one stage, they started protest in front of the hall and demanded resignation of proctor Rabiul Hasan Bhuiyan immediately.
Later, agitated female students from three different halls joined the protest and marched towards VC’s residence. Around 12:30am, acting registrar SM Monirul Hasan went to the VC’s residence and assured the students that he, accompanied by the proctorial body, will step down if the persons responsible are not punished after being identified within the next four days.
Earlier on Sunday around 9:30pm, a female student was allegedly beaten up and sexually harassed by five men at the botanical garden area of the university. The victims said the persons responsible are university students. They also beat up the victim’s friend who protested the harassment. They snatched his mobile phone and wallet.