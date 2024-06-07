Two Awami League factions clash in joy rallies on budget

A clash broke out between supporters of state minister for finance Waseqa Ayesha Khan and former land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury in a programme to welcome the proposed national budget in Anwara upazila of Chattogram Friday.

The hour-long fight took place in the Bandar Centre area at 4:30 pm, injuring at least five individuals from both sides. Later, the police brought the situation under control by firing tear gas shells and blank bullets.