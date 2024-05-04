Fire breaks out inside Sundarbans

A fire has been spotted deep inside the Sundarbans today amid extreme heat.

The fishermen spotted the fire in the mangrove forest in the afternoon near Amurbunia area of the Chandpai range. Forest department officials and locals have started working to extinguish the blaze.

Chanpai range’s assistant conservator of forest Rana Deb confirmed about the fire to Prothom Alo and said they are working to extinguish the fire.

Mohammad Abu Taher Mia, member of Nishanbaria union parishad under Morelganj upazila in Bagerhat, alongside locals went to the spot of fire after hearing the news.