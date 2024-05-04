Fire breaks out inside Sundarbans
A fire has been spotted deep inside the Sundarbans today amid extreme heat.
The fishermen spotted the fire in the mangrove forest in the afternoon near Amurbunia area of the Chandpai range. Forest department officials and locals have started working to extinguish the blaze.
Chanpai range’s assistant conservator of forest Rana Deb confirmed about the fire to Prothom Alo and said they are working to extinguish the fire.
Mohammad Abu Taher Mia, member of Nishanbaria union parishad under Morelganj upazila in Bagerhat, alongside locals went to the spot of fire after hearing the news.
Talking to Prothom Alo over phone, Abu Taher Mia said the fire has spread to at least a three kilometer area.
“Everyone is trying. But extinguishing would be tough given the extent of fire,” he added.
Fire service and civil defence’s deputy additional director (Bagerhaat) Md Saidul Alam Chowdhury said one unit of Morelganj fire service has left for the spot.