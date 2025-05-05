BSF firings kill Bangladeshi youth, injure Indian citizen along Brahmanbaria border
India’s Border Security Force (BSF) shot to death a Bangladeshi youth along the Madla bordering area of Bayek union parishad in Kasba upazila of Brahmanbaria on Sunday night.
An Indian also sustained injuries during that time.
The deceased was identified as Md Sakib, 18, from Nandannagar Old Cluster Village of Madla area, while the injured Indian citizen is Sujon Barman, 35.
Relatives of Sakib brought the body home around 12:00 pm on Monday.
Kasba police station officer-in-charge (OC) Abdul Kader confirmed the incidents to Prothom Alo.
OC Abdul Kader said that BSF firings left Bangladeshi youth Sakib and an Indian citizen injured along Kasba border around 11:45 pm on Sunday. Sakib succumbed to his injuries on the way as his relatives were taking him to Dhaka. The body has been sent to Brahmanbaria General Hospital for an autopsy.
Quoting locals, Kasba upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Samiul Islam told Prothom Alo that BSF opened fire when the two were smuggling motorcycles from India to Bangladesh.
He further said the Indian citizen came to Bangladesh after sustaining injuries, and he is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dhaka. Police, however, recovered the body of the Bangladeshi deceased for autopsy.
Prothom Alo could not reach the Border Guard Bangladesh-60 battalion commander Lieutenant Colonel Ziaur Rahman over mobile phone for a comment. He did not reply to the SMS either.