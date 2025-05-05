BSF firings kill Bangladeshi youth, injure Indian citizen along Brahmanbaria border

India’s Border Security Force (BSF) shot to death a Bangladeshi youth along the Madla bordering area of Bayek union parishad in Kasba upazila of Brahmanbaria on Sunday night.

An Indian also sustained injuries during that time.

The deceased was identified as Md Sakib, 18, from Nandannagar Old Cluster Village of Madla area, while the injured Indian citizen is Sujon Barman, 35.

Relatives of Sakib brought the body home around 12:00 pm on Monday.