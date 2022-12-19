Eight kidnapped in Cox’s Bazar

Those kidnapped are Mohammad Ullah, son of Rashid Ahmad, Mostafa Kamal, son of Syed Amir, Md Ridwan, son of Mamataj Mia, Selim Ullah, son of Rustam Ali, Krim Ullah, son of Syed Amir, Nurul Haque, son of Kader Hossain, Nur Mohammad, son of Nurul Haque and Md Absar, son of Rashid Ahmad.
All of them are residents of Jahajpura ward of the upazila.
Md Rafiqul Islam, a member of Jahajpura No 6 ward, said eight people including three college students went to catch fish from the hilly stream when they were kidnapped by armed terrorists.
Md Abdul Halim, officer in charge (OC) of Teknaf Model Police Station, said that a large police team has been conducting a drive to find out the terrorists.
"We'll conduct combing operation if necessary if we can get the location of the terrorists," said the OC.