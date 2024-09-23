1,500 tourists stranded in Sajek amid 3-day blockade

At least 1,500 tourists are stranded in the Sajek tourist zone in Bandarban’s Baghaichhari upazila due to the ongoing 72-hour blockade in the hill tracts. They have been trapped there for the last three days. A few of the stranded tourists, however, were brought back on choppers on Monday under special arrangements for emergency and medical purposes.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, local guide Matijay Tripura said more than 150 large vehicles and around 20 small transports came to Sajek. They all are stranded now due to the sudden declaration of the 72-hour blockade.

Speaking to local administration and resort and cottage owners, it has been learnt that, a 72-hour blockade – CHT blockade – along the road and river ways has been underway in the three districts of Chittagong Hill Tracts from Saturday morning demanding justice for victims of the recent violence between locals and migrant Bengalis in Khagrachhari, Rangamati and Bandarban.