1,500 tourists stranded in Sajek amid 3-day blockade
At least 1,500 tourists are stranded in the Sajek tourist zone in Bandarban’s Baghaichhari upazila due to the ongoing 72-hour blockade in the hill tracts. They have been trapped there for the last three days. A few of the stranded tourists, however, were brought back on choppers on Monday under special arrangements for emergency and medical purposes.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, local guide Matijay Tripura said more than 150 large vehicles and around 20 small transports came to Sajek. They all are stranded now due to the sudden declaration of the 72-hour blockade.
Speaking to local administration and resort and cottage owners, it has been learnt that, a 72-hour blockade – CHT blockade – along the road and river ways has been underway in the three districts of Chittagong Hill Tracts from Saturday morning demanding justice for victims of the recent violence between locals and migrant Bengalis in Khagrachhari, Rangamati and Bandarban.
Bikkhubho Jumma Chhatra Janata (Agitated Jumma Student-People) announced the 72-hour ‘CHT blocked’ at the Cherag roundabout in Chattogram city on Friday. The Hill Student Movement against Violence and Discrimination, and the United People's Democratic Front (UPDF) also supported the blockade programme.
As a result, more than 1,500 tourists are now stranded in the Sajek tourist zone. The blockade ends Tuesday morning.
Sajek Resort-Cottage Owners Association president, Suparna Deb Barman said a number of tourists were trapped in the tourist zone. The stranded tourists have been offered maximum discounts on staying at the resorts for these additional days.
“We have no other way than taking some money from the tourists even in these circumstances as water is quite costly here. Some of the tourists, who have emergency issues, are taking helicopters to return,” he said.
Baghaichhari upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Shirin Akter said, “Around 1,500 tourists are trapped in Sajek at the moment due to the ongoing transport strike on roads and river ways. Efforts are on to bring back the tourists by today. Otherwise, they will be brought back on Tuesday.”