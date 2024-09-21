Blockade in 2 CHT districts, transport strike in Rangamati underway

The Hill Student Movement Against Violence and Discrimination, and the United People's Democratic Front also supported the blockade.

In the meantime, the transport owner association has enforced a transport strike in Rangamati for an indefinite period, protesting the torching of buses, trucks and CNG-run auto-rickshaws since Saturday. The association announced the strike from an emergency meeting on Friday night.

No vehicle left Khagrachhari for Dhaka or Chattogram. Buses of Shanti Paribahan were not available on the Chattogram-Khagrachhari route. Tickets are not being sold at the bust counters near the the Oxygen roundabout in the port city on Saturday.

No buses of the Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) left the terminal either. No inter-upazila Jeep service and CNG-run auto-rickshaw were available.