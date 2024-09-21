Blockade in 2 CHT districts, transport strike in Rangamati underway
A complete blockade is underway in the Chattogram Hill Tracts – Khagrachhari, Rangamati and Bandarban – from 6:00 am on Saturday on road and waterways. No bus was leaving these three districts, causing misery to people.
The ‘Bikkhubho Jumma Chhatra Janata (Enraged Jumma Student People)’ announced the 72-hour ‘CHT blocked’ at the Cherag roundabout in Chattogram city on Friday demanding justice over the death of four people in clashes between hill people and Bengalis in the Rangamati and Khagrachhrari districts.
The Hill Student Movement Against Violence and Discrimination, and the United People's Democratic Front also supported the blockade.
In the meantime, the transport owner association has enforced a transport strike in Rangamati for an indefinite period, protesting the torching of buses, trucks and CNG-run auto-rickshaws since Saturday. The association announced the strike from an emergency meeting on Friday night.
No vehicle left Khagrachhari for Dhaka or Chattogram. Buses of Shanti Paribahan were not available on the Chattogram-Khagrachhari route. Tickets are not being sold at the bust counters near the the Oxygen roundabout in the port city on Saturday.
No buses of the Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) left the terminal either. No inter-upazila Jeep service and CNG-run auto-rickshaw were available.
Jeep Owners Association president Nirnimesh Dewan said, “No vehicle will run from today. Our vehicles are operated in various upazilas and the Sajek area, and those are not leaving due to the blockade.”
Similarly, road communication with Chattogram to Rangamati and Bandarban are also halted. No bus of Paharika Express in Rangamati, as well as the bus of Purabi and Purbani are being operated on Saturday. None of the buses left for Dhaka. The movement of trucks and pickup vans were also postponed at the time.
No CNG-run auto-rickshaw was seen in the Rangamti town. Shops and business establishments were asked to remain closed. Businesses were closed as of 10:00 am Saturday.
More to follow...