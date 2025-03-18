Two NGO staff tortured, videographed indecently in Cumilla

Two staff, including a female, of a non-government organisation (NGO) have been kidnapped, tortured, and extorted at Chandina of Cumilla.

The incident took place in the evening on Monday in a garden near the Tulatali Dakshinpara Dighi in Chandina municipality.

According to the victims, when they were returning after collecting loan installments, four local youths forcibly took them to a garden. They tied the duo to a tree, gave electric shocks to the male, and videographed the female indecently.