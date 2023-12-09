4 of a family burnt in explosion at multi-storied building

Four people including a child and two women were injured in an explosion and a fire at a multi-storied building in Sadar upazila in Munshiganj on Saturday.

The incident took place on the fourth floor of a multi-storied residential building adjacent the Sadar upazila parishad in Idrakpur area of the Munshiganj town at around 6:30pm.

The injured were Md Rizvi, an officer of the one-stop crisis cell at Munshiganj General Hospital, his wife Rozy Begum, 30, the couple’s two-and-a-half-year-old son Md Raiyan, and Shaeda Begum, 65, mother of Rizvi.

They resided at apartment no. 12 on the 4th floor of that building. They all were sent to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka.