We’ll select our representatives, not leaders: Sarjis Alam

This former central coordinator of the Students Against Discrimination (SAD) the lead the student-people movement that ousted the Awami League government was addressing a discussion at Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science & Technology University on what the revolutionary student-people need to do to reform the state and to keep intact the July revolution.

Convener of the Students Against Discrimination Hasnat Abdullah also addressed the rally, organised on the Nur Hossain ground of the university.

Sarjis said the students who took part in the student-people mass uprising in 2024 should not have the mentality to showdown otherwise they cannot stay in line with the general students.