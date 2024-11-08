We’ll select our representatives, not leaders: Sarjis Alam
July Shaheed Smriti Foundation general secretary Sarjis Alam has said they will choose their representatives, not leaders.
“If I don’t stay with the general students, then I cannot have the ethical right to remain their representative. We shall select our representatives, not leaders. Whenever any person became a leader in the last 16 years, his feet didn’t touch the ground. We don’t want any such leader who does not remain rooted to the ground,” said Sarjis on Thursday afternoon.
This former central coordinator of the Students Against Discrimination (SAD) the lead the student-people movement that ousted the Awami League government was addressing a discussion at Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science & Technology University on what the revolutionary student-people need to do to reform the state and to keep intact the July revolution.
Convener of the Students Against Discrimination Hasnat Abdullah also addressed the rally, organised on the Nur Hossain ground of the university.
Sarjis said the students who took part in the student-people mass uprising in 2024 should not have the mentality to showdown otherwise they cannot stay in line with the general students.
Demanding for opening student unions, he further said that proper leaders could be produced if the elections to student unions are held regularly.
Addressing the event, Hasnat Abdullah said the aides of the fascist are trying to come out of their holes.
If they took to the streets again, the members of Students Against Discrimination would be the first targets, he warned.
Hasnat Abdullah also alleged that the senior politicians are trying to disregard the sacrifices of the youths.