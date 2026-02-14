Explosion in Chapainawabganj leaves two dead while making crude bomb

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Sadar police station, Nur-e Alam, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo. He said two people were killed and three others were seriously injured in the blast. The identities of the deceased could not immediately be confirmed.

The injured are Minhaj, 52, and Bazlur Rahman, 20, of Pathapara village in Sadar upazila, and Md Shubho, 20, of Dhumi village in Ranihati.

The explosion caused the brick walls of the house to collapse and blew off its tin roof.