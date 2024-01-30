Myanmar situation: Calm prevails near border, schools reopen

The situation on the other side of the Ghumdhum border at Naikhongchhari Upazila in Bandarban has returned to calm after a brief spell of unrest.

There were firings in the Border Guard Police (BGP) checkpoint areas on Monday, but the situation has been peaceful since Tuesday morning.

Classes have resumed in five government primary schools at Ghumdhum, which were temporarily closed on Monday noon due to firings on the other side of the border.