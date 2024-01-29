Mortar shells, bullets fell from Myanmar

Director general (DG) of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) major general AKM Nazmul Hasan on Sunday visited Bangladesh-Myanmar border areas in Cox’s Bazar and Bandarban on Sunday.

A press release of BGB said its chief visited Palangkhali Border Outpost (BOP) of Ukhia under Cox's Bazar Battalion (34 BGB) and Tumbru BOP and Ghumdhum border area of Naikhongchhari in Bandarban and Hoikang BOP under Teknaf Battalion (2 BGB) and adjacent border areas.

The DG asked all levels of BGB members to remain on the highest alert to deal with any situation arising at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border.

Hoikang union parishad’s chairman Nur Ahmed Anowari told Prothom Alo that firing was heard from the Myanmar side at Ulubnia border area on Saturday and Sunday. People living in the border area are in fear due to the sound of gunshots.

Several helicopters were seen flying in Myanmar from Ulubnia and Uttar Para border areas in Bangladesh on Sunday afternoon.

Nur Ahmed said a bullet fell on the house of certain Nurul Islam at Ulubnia village on Saturday. Mortar shells fell on the same bordering village on the same day.

Palangkhali union parishad chairman M Gofur Uddin also said gunfire was heard from the Myanmar side of the border.

Two helicopters were seen bombing on the ground on Sunday afternoon. Local farmers fear going to their fields and shrimp enclosures after the firing in Myanmar.