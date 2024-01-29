Mortar shells, bullets fell from Myanmar
Fighting in Myanmar rages between the army and the armed group Arakan Army.
Gunshots between the two conflicting groups were heard from Ukhiya and Teknaf border areas in Cox’s Bazar on Sunday. Helicopters were also spotted along the border.
The local public representatives revealed this information. They said at least five more mortar shells and bullets reportedly fell on Bangladesh territory from Myanmar on Saturday.
Foreign minister Hasan Mahmud requested Chinese ambassador to Dhaka Yao Wen to start discussion on repatriation of Rohingyas during a discussion on the current situation in Rakhine state.
Following the meeting, the foreign minister said, “Myanmar’s internal situation never improves. It improves a bit sometimes while gets a little worse sometimes. This is the situation there. We hope the situation will not always remain the same and we will be able to start Rohingya repatriation soon. I hold discussions about the issue with utmost priority. We sought China’s cooperation.”
The Chinese ambassador told journalists, “We’ve discussed the situation in Rakhine and repatriation (of Rohingyas). We know that repatriation has been facing a challenge now. We are mediating a ceasefire between the Myanmar army and Arakan Army in Rakhine. The discussion of Rohingya repatriation would gain momentum again if a ceasefire is possible in Rakhine.”
Border situation
Director general (DG) of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) major general AKM Nazmul Hasan on Sunday visited Bangladesh-Myanmar border areas in Cox’s Bazar and Bandarban on Sunday.
A press release of BGB said its chief visited Palangkhali Border Outpost (BOP) of Ukhia under Cox's Bazar Battalion (34 BGB) and Tumbru BOP and Ghumdhum border area of Naikhongchhari in Bandarban and Hoikang BOP under Teknaf Battalion (2 BGB) and adjacent border areas.
The DG asked all levels of BGB members to remain on the highest alert to deal with any situation arising at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border.
Hoikang union parishad’s chairman Nur Ahmed Anowari told Prothom Alo that firing was heard from the Myanmar side at Ulubnia border area on Saturday and Sunday. People living in the border area are in fear due to the sound of gunshots.
Several helicopters were seen flying in Myanmar from Ulubnia and Uttar Para border areas in Bangladesh on Sunday afternoon.
Nur Ahmed said a bullet fell on the house of certain Nurul Islam at Ulubnia village on Saturday. Mortar shells fell on the same bordering village on the same day.
Palangkhali union parishad chairman M Gofur Uddin also said gunfire was heard from the Myanmar side of the border.
Two helicopters were seen bombing on the ground on Sunday afternoon. Local farmers fear going to their fields and shrimp enclosures after the firing in Myanmar.
No Rohingya entered Bangladesh
United Nations resident coordinator Gwyn Lewis told journalists yesterday that no Rohingya entered Bangladesh in the wake of the fighting in Myanmar.
Asked if the UN made any request to Bangladesh about sheltering Rohingyas, Gwyn Lewis said the UN did not make any such request.
The UN resident coordinator paid a courtesy call on foreign minister Hasan Mahmud yesterday.