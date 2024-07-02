Sunamganj sees 300mm of rain, five upazilas flooded again
Five upazilas in Sunamganj have yet again been flooded from the rain on Monday. There have been 300mm of rainfall in the district during the last 24 hours. At the same time there has an onrush of upstream waters from the mountains.
Many roads in Sunamganj Sadar, Bishwambharpur, Tahirpur, Chhatak and Dowarabazar upazilas have been inundated because of this. The flood water has breached the areas on the banks of Surma river in the city.
Basically, when there’s excessive rain on the upstream, the situation gets worse in Sunamganj from the overflow of water from the mountains. There had been 313mm of rain in Cherrapunji of the state of Meghalaya in India within 24 hours till Monday morning.
During the same period, there had been 170mm of rain in Sunamganj. Then there was 300mm of rain in the district, during the next 24 hours. As a result, the flood situation has worsened again from the influx of upstream water and the incessant rain.
More to follow...