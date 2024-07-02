Sunamganj sees 300mm of rain, five upazilas flooded again

Five upazilas in Sunamganj have yet again been flooded from the rain on Monday. There have been 300mm of rainfall in the district during the last 24 hours. At the same time there has an onrush of upstream waters from the mountains.

Many roads in Sunamganj Sadar, Bishwambharpur, Tahirpur, Chhatak and Dowarabazar upazilas have been inundated because of this. The flood water has breached the areas on the banks of Surma river in the city.