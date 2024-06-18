Flood situation worsens in Sylhet, Sunamganj, water to rise further
The flood situation in Sylhet and Sunamganj has worsened significantly due to incessant downpour, with low-lying areas in the districts already under water.
The authorities have warned that rainfall may intensify further over the next two days, exacerbating the flood situation in the two districts, in addition to some areas in Moulvibazar.
Sardar Uday Raihan, executive engineer of the flood forecasting and warning centre, told Prothom Alo that the low-lying areas of Sylhet and Sunamganj are already experiencing flooding.
Citing the meteorological department, he said rainfall would increase in the next two days, potentially worsening the flood situation.
Water levels at the Sunamganj and Kanighat points on the Surma river and at Sari point on the Sari river are flowing above the danger level, he said, adding that some areas along the rivers have been flooded.
According to the local administration, public representatives, and flood victims, nearly 600 areas and villages within the city and district were inundated on Monday.
The hardest-hit areas are Gowainghat and Companiganj upazilas, where roads have gone under water at different spots, snapping road communication. A vast swathe of crop fields and ponds have also been flooded, causing losses to farmers.
At least 69 unions were reported to be flooded until last night. The authorities have set up 538 shelters in total for the flood-victims, while some 68 have already been used.