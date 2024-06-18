Flood situation worsens in Sylhet, Sunamganj, water to rise further

Sardar Uday Raihan, executive engineer of the flood forecasting and warning centre, told Prothom Alo that the low-lying areas of Sylhet and Sunamganj are already experiencing flooding.

Citing the meteorological department, he said rainfall would increase in the next two days, potentially worsening the flood situation.

Water levels at the Sunamganj and Kanighat points on the Surma river and at Sari point on the Sari river are flowing above the danger level, he said, adding that some areas along the rivers have been flooded.