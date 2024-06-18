Downpour in Cherrapunji causes floods in Sylhet

Rivers in Sylhet are swelling consistently due to heavy downpour and onrush of upstream water. All 12 upazilas of Sylhet district, alongside the city corporation areas, have more or less been inundated.

As of 9 am on Tuesday, water was flowing above the danger level at six points in the Surma, Kushiyara, Sari, and Sari-Goain rivers in the district.

Shah Mohammad Sajib Hossain, assistant meteorologist of Sylhet, said the rainfall was recorded at 44 millimeters in three hours from 6:00 am on Tuesday.