Heavy rains forecast in three divisions

Monsoon winds arrived on 30 May in the country, but rains have not started everywhere. In fact, there are heat waves in certain areas. The exceptions are Sylhet, Mymensingh and Rangpur divisions.

According to the met office, there is a heat wave today, Tuesday, over almost all areas in Khulna division and Patuakhali, Bhola, Madaripur, Rajshahi, Gopalganj and Pabna districts. This is likely to continue.

Muhammad Abul Kalam Mullick said, there may be a heat wave tomorrow too, though not widespread. Rains may increase from Thursday.

Dhaka sky has been overcast since the morning today, Tuesday. There is wind, but the discomfort is not lessening because of the humidity in the air. Meteorologist Muhammad Abul Kalam Mullick said that there is possibility of rain in the capital today.