Heavy rains forecast in three divisions
The sky in the capital city has been overcast with clouds since the morning today, Tuesday. It was more or less the same yesterday. Many other areas of the country are experiencing rain too, with the sky cloudy in some places. Some places are experiencing hot weather too.
Monsoon winds are more active. The meteorological department predicts heavy to excessive rains in three divisions. This was announced in the forecast for the next 24 hours issued on Tuesday morning.
According to the weather forecast, for the next 72 hours from 6:00am this morning, heavy downpour is expected in Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet. The forecast said that most areas of Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions, many areas of Dhaka, Chittagong an Rajshahi divisions, and some areas of Khulna and Barishal divisions may experience temporary gusty winds and light to medium rain and thunder.
The met office's meteorologist Muhammad Abul Kalam Mullick told Prothom Alo today, there may be heavy to excessive rains for the next three days. Sylhet is likely to experience two more days of heavy to excessive rainfall. Over the next one week Sylhet division will have intermittent rain.
Monsoon winds arrived on 30 May in the country, but rains have not started everywhere. In fact, there are heat waves in certain areas. The exceptions are Sylhet, Mymensingh and Rangpur divisions.
According to the met office, there is a heat wave today, Tuesday, over almost all areas in Khulna division and Patuakhali, Bhola, Madaripur, Rajshahi, Gopalganj and Pabna districts. This is likely to continue.
Muhammad Abul Kalam Mullick said, there may be a heat wave tomorrow too, though not widespread. Rains may increase from Thursday.
Dhaka sky has been overcast since the morning today, Tuesday. There is wind, but the discomfort is not lessening because of the humidity in the air. Meteorologist Muhammad Abul Kalam Mullick said that there is possibility of rain in the capital today.