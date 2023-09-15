Dire crisis of IV saline in Rajshahi

A dire crisis of intravenous (IV) saline has been created in the markets of Rajshahi. Saline cannot be found in pharmacies not even for several times more money. Patients’ relatives are moving from one pharmacy to another, in search of saline.

People concerned have said that surge of dengue patients in the hospital, sudden rise in cholera and diarrhoea as well as the absence of regular supply has contributed to this crisis.

Meanwhile, Rajshahi Medical College authorities are saying that patients admitted in their hospital don’t have to buy saline from outside. Patients’ relatives however have been noticed buying saline from outside of the hospital.

Talking to physicians it has been learnt that they advise using IV saline in case of dehydration, diarrhoea, cholera or to keep the blood pressure stable. Dengue patients also require saline on a regular basis. A dengue patient has to be given one to two litres of saline daily, while some patients might require even more.