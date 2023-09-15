Dengue: Highest number of deaths in two weeks in September

In this critical situation, 11 more people have died due to dengue in the country in a 24-hour period on Thursday. This brings the total number of dengue-related deaths in the country to 778 this year.

According to the notification sent from the Health Emergency Operation Center and Control Room of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Thursday, six people died of dengue in Dhaka, and five outside Dhaka in the past 24 hours (from 8:00 am on Wednesday to 8:00 am Thursday).

At present, 2,663 people have been admitted to hospitals with dengue. Among them, 900 individuals have been admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka, and 1,763 new patients have been admitted to hospitals outside Dhaka.