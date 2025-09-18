Around 1,192 kg Hilsa exported to India through Akhaura land port

In the first consignment, 1,192 kg of Hilsa fish was exported to India through the Akhaura land port in Brahmanbaria.

These Hilsa were sent in two pickups around 2:00pm, today at Agartala in the Indian state of Tripura. The export price of each kg of Hilsa has been set at 12 US dollars and 50 cents (Tk 1,525).

On the occasion of Durga Puja, the Government of Bangladesh has given special consideration and granted permission to export 1,200 metric tonnes of Hilsa to India this year. A total of 37 firms have received export approval in the country.

M/s Shakiat Construction, the clearing and forwarding (C&F) agent for the exporters at Akhaura land port, stated that two pickups loaded with Hilsa entered the port around 9 am. The exporting company is Matab & Sons from Benapole, Jessore, and the importing company is Paritosh Biswas from India.

More consignments of Hilsa are scheduled to go to Agartala via Akhaura this week.