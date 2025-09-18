Around 1,192 kg Hilsa exported to India through Akhaura land port
In the first consignment, 1,192 kg of Hilsa fish was exported to India through the Akhaura land port in Brahmanbaria.
These Hilsa were sent in two pickups around 2:00pm, today at Agartala in the Indian state of Tripura. The export price of each kg of Hilsa has been set at 12 US dollars and 50 cents (Tk 1,525).
On the occasion of Durga Puja, the Government of Bangladesh has given special consideration and granted permission to export 1,200 metric tonnes of Hilsa to India this year. A total of 37 firms have received export approval in the country.
M/s Shakiat Construction, the clearing and forwarding (C&F) agent for the exporters at Akhaura land port, stated that two pickups loaded with Hilsa entered the port around 9 am. The exporting company is Matab & Sons from Benapole, Jessore, and the importing company is Paritosh Biswas from India.
More consignments of Hilsa are scheduled to go to Agartala via Akhaura this week.
The port authorities said that the Ministry of Commerce has instructed to complete the export of the approved Hilsa between 16 September to 5 October. The approved 1,200 metric tonnes of Hilsa must be exported within this timeline. The weight of each Hilsa is between 1.2 kg to 1.5 kg.
According to sources from the Ministry of Commerce, this time, among the 37 firms, one firm has been approved to export 50 tonnes, 25 firms 30 tonnes each for a total of 750 tonnes, 9 firms 40 tonnes each for 360 tonnes, and two firms 20 tonnes each for 40 tonnes of Hilsa.
Akhaura land port, fish exporter Md Nesar Uddin Bhuiyan said that 1,192 kg of Hilsa was sent in 53 boxes in two pickups today. Another consignment is being prepared for export.
Businessmen say that last year, even though permission was given to export 2,420 metric tonnes of Hilsa, only 1,306.813 tonnes were exported, which is 44 per cent of the approved quantity.
It is also being speculated that this year, not all the fish may be exported due to scarcity and high prices.
Akhaura Customs revenue officer Wahiduzzaman Khan said that after completing all the paperwork formalities on Thursday afternoon, two pickups loaded with Hilsa went to Agartala. The port will earn revenue from the export of Hilsa.