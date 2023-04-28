Police ready to follow EC's instructions during city polls: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on Friday said Bangladesh Police is ready to follow instructions of the election commission (EC) to make the upcoming city elections free and fair.

"Police do not see any challenge centering elections to five city corporations. But, the police are prepared to deal with any situation during the polls," he told reporters after visiting the Mazar Sharif of Hazrat Shahjalal (RA) in Sylhet.

Claiming that police have enough experience and training in holding elections, the IGP said during the elections, police work under the EC. "We will work according to the instructions given by the election commission," he added.