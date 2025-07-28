2 brothers relied on tutoring to cover expenses, gave it up months ago

“My two sons used to tutor students. Recently, I heard they had gotten involved in politics. I learned on Sunday morning they had been arrested in an extortion case. I cannot believe it. Their lifestyle was different—they kept beards and prayed five times a day. It is very hard to accept that they would be involved in extortion.”

Several of his colleagues at the filling station also confirmed that Kabiruzzaman owns no property in Rajshahi. They were also shocked to hear of his sons’ arrest.

Earlier on Saturday night, five people were arrested from the Gulshan residence of former lawmaker Shammi Ahmed in connection with extortion.

Four of them, including Sakadaun Siam and Sadman Sadab, were placed on a seven-day remand each by the court. Both siblings were members of the Dhaka city unit of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. They were expelled from the organisation following the arrest.