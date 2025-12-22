Rajshahi University: Six deans removed following student demands

Six pro-Awami League deans from different faculties at Rajshahi University (RU) have been removed in the face of students’ demands. The decision was approved today, Monday morning by Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Saleh Hasan Naqib.

The routine responsibilities of the six deans will now be carried out by the vice-chancellor and two pro-vice-chancellors acting as his representatives.

The matter was confirmed to the media this afternoon by Acting Registrar Professor Iftikharul Islam Masud at the university’s administration building.