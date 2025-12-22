Rajshahi University: Six deans removed following student demands
Six pro-Awami League deans from different faculties at Rajshahi University (RU) have been removed in the face of students’ demands. The decision was approved today, Monday morning by Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Saleh Hasan Naqib.
The routine responsibilities of the six deans will now be carried out by the vice-chancellor and two pro-vice-chancellors acting as his representatives.
The matter was confirmed to the media this afternoon by Acting Registrar Professor Iftikharul Islam Masud at the university’s administration building.
Speaking to journalists, Professor Iftikharul Islam Masud said, “In the current situation, our six respected deans have expressed their inability to continue performing their duties in writing.”
“As soon as the VC accepted these, the responsibilities reverted to him in accordance with university regulations. The VC then decided that he and the two pro-VCs would share these duties,” he added.
When asked who would be responsible for which faculties, the acting registrar said, “The Faculty of Science and the Faculty of Engineering will be overseen directly by the VC.”
“Acting as his representative, Professor Mohammad Main Uddin will take charge of the Faculties of Business Studies and Law. In addition, Professor Farid Uddin will handle the routine responsibilities of the Faculties of Social Science and Geosciences,” he added.
The six deans who have been removed are Professor Abu Naser Md Wahid of the Faculty of Law, Professor ASM Kamruzzaman of the Faculty of Business Studies, Professor SM Ekram Ullah of the Faculty of Social Science, AHM Selim Reza of the Faculty of Geosciences, Professor Bimal Kumar Pramanik of the Faculty of Engineering, and Professor Nasima Akhter of the Faculty of Science.
The fixed terms of the deans appointed during the Awami League government were due to end on 17 December. Protests began after the administration decided to extend their terms.
Sunday afternoon, a group of students padlocked all the offices in the administration building, including those of the VC, pro-VC, proctor and registrar demanding the resignation of all six deans.
Around 3:30 pm, students joined discussions with senior university officials. When assurances were given regarding the removal of the deans, the padlocks were removed at around 4:30 pm.
Later in the evening, the university authorities held an emergency meeting with the deans. At the meeting, all the deans submitted separate applications stating their inability to carry out routine duties.
Earlier on Sunday morning, Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (RUCSU) General Secretary (GS) Salahuddin Ammar held a programme demanding the resignation of the six deans.
The general secretary staged a sit-in in front of the RUCSU building. As none of the six deans were present on campus, Salahuddin Ammar called each of them one by one in front of journalists.
After learning that former Vice-Chancellor Professor Golam Sabbir Sattar was taking classes, Salahuddin Ammar also went to his department, but did not find him there. Later in the afternoon, students padlocked the offices of three deans at the Deans’ Complex building.