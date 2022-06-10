Ambulance received from India remains unused

An Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ambulance, a gift to Bangladesh from India, has been lying idle at the civil surgeon’s office in Chuadanga for the past six months, reports news agency UNB.

The Indian government gifted the ambulance to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital on 26 November, 2021, on the occasion of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s Independence as well as the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.