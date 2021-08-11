Another 30-metre of flood control dam collapses in Bogura

Another 30- metre span of flood control dam in Dhunat upazila of Bogura collapsed into the Jamuna River due to strong currents Tuesday, reports UNB.

No sooner had the Water Development Board (WDB) repaired a 20-metre area of the dam that collapsed on 5 August, this incident happened at the same spot around 12:00am Tuesday, said Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sanjay Kumar Mahanto.