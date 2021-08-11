Local News

Another 30-metre of flood control dam collapses in Bogura

Prothom Alo English Desk
Another 30- metre span of flood control dam in Dhunat upazila of Bogura collapsed into the Jamuna River due to strong currents Tuesday, reports UNB.

No sooner had the Water Development Board (WDB) repaired a 20-metre area of the dam that collapsed on 5 August, this incident happened at the same spot around 12:00am Tuesday, said Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sanjay Kumar Mahanto.

From Tuesday morning the WDB officials were dumping sand-filled geobags in the area as a temporary measure while concerned authorities had been contacted to permanently repair the span, said the UNO.

In 2003, WDB established the seven kilometers long dam and two spans to prevent Jamuna river erosion from Bhandarbari union to Dhakuria union of Kazipur upazila.

Bhandarbari UP chairman Atikul Karim Apel said the locals' demand is to fix the span as soon as possible otherwise 15 villages of the union will be eroded away by the river Jamuna.

Executive engineer of WDB Mahbubur Rahman said efforts are underway to prevent further collapse.

