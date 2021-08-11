Another 30-metre of flood control dam collapses in Bogura

From Tuesday morning the WDB officials were dumping sand-filled geobags in the area as a temporary measure while concerned authorities had been contacted to permanently repair the span, said the UNO.
In 2003, WDB established the seven kilometers long dam and two spans to prevent Jamuna river erosion from Bhandarbari union to Dhakuria union of Kazipur upazila.
Bhandarbari UP chairman Atikul Karim Apel said the locals' demand is to fix the span as soon as possible otherwise 15 villages of the union will be eroded away by the river Jamuna.
Executive engineer of WDB Mahbubur Rahman said efforts are underway to prevent further collapse.