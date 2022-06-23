Another ARSA man gunned down in Cox’s Bazar Rohingya camp

According to the APBn, slain Mohammad Shah was the second-in-command of ARSA and an associate of top listed Rohingya terrorist Mohammad Hashim, who was gunned down by criminals May. Following the killing of Mohammad Hashim, Mohammad Shah fled to Myanmar but he returned to Rohingya camp several days ago.
Sajeda Begum, wife of slain Mohammad Shah, said since the mobile network is not always available at their home, her husband went to a nearby shop to talk over mobile phone around 8:00pm. At that time, several unidentified people opened fire on him and fled the scene. He was rushed to Cox’s Bazar Sadar hospital where physician on duty declared him dead, she added.
Police said a group of ARSA members attacked Block C of Kutupalang camp on the night of 15 June, triggering a shootout between ARSA and another Rohingya terrorist group ‘Munna Bahini’. The shooting left ARSA member Md Salim Ullah, from Block C-2 (west), dead. APBn arrested five Rohingya terrorists over the killing of Salim Ullah.
Rohingya terrorists also hacked to death Azim Uddin, a Rohingya leader of Balukhali camp-20, several days before the killing of Salim Ullah. Police suspect Azim Uddin was killed on allegation of cooperating law enforcement members by providing information on the movement of ARSA members. APBn arrested another Rohingya camp leader Nur Mohammad over the killing of Salim Ullah.
Several Rohingya leaders, on condition of anonymity, said ARSA terrorists have gone out of control after the murder of top Rohingya leader Muhib Ullah. The terrorists wield heavy arms to frighten the Rohingya refugees. ARSA members sometime get involved in shooting with law enforcement agencies and other Rohingya terrorist group, creating a panic among the refugees.
Superintendent of police Md Naimul Haque, however, said the law and order situation of the refugee camps remains under the control of law enforcement agencies. Raids are underway at the camps to nab the terrorists with additional police remain deployed, he added.