Another ARSA man gunned down in Cox’s Bazar Rohingya camp

Miscreants gunned down a second member of the Myanmar armed group Arakan Salvation Army (ARSA) within a month.

Forty-two-year-old Mohammad Shah, who is believed to be an associate of slain ARSA commander Mohammad Hashim and member of ARSA, was shot dead in Block H of Balukhali refugee camp in Ukhyia of Cox’s Bazar on Wednesday night, police and Rohingya leaders confirmed Prothom Alo.

Armed Police Battalion-14 (APBn) commander and superintendent of police Md Naimul Haque said Mohammad Shah was chatting with several other Rohingyas in front of a shop around 8:30pm. At that time, several Rohingya terrorists opened fire on him and Mohammad Shah sustained bullet injuries on his neck. Critically injured Mohammad Shah was taken to Cox’s Bazar Sadar hospital where the physician on duty pronounced him dead, the official said.