Youth seen firing shots in Ctg identified as 'Black Shamim'

The youth who was seen firing shots in broad daylight in Pahartali of Chttogram-10 constituency has been identified as Shamim Azad alias ‘Black Shamim’.

On condition of anonymity, a member of Chattogram Metropolitan Police confirmed his identity to Prothom Alo

Shamim is known as a supporter of Wasim Uddin Chowdhury, a councilor of the city's Pahartali ward No 13.

When asked, Wasim Uddin Chowdhury told Prothom Alo on Sunday afternoon, “I don’t know anything. I have a lot of followers. However, I do know Shamim.”