Youth seen firing shots in Ctg identified as 'Black Shamim'

The youth who was seen firing shots in broad daylight in Pahartali of Chttogram-10 constituency has been identified as Shamim Azad alias ‘Black Shamim’.
On condition of anonymity, a member of Chattogram Metropolitan Police confirmed his identity to Prothom Alo
Shamim is known as a supporter of Wasim Uddin Chowdhury, a councilor of the city's Pahartali ward No 13.
When asked, Wasim Uddin Chowdhury told Prothom Alo on Sunday afternoon, “I don’t know anything. I have a lot of followers. However, I do know Shamim.”
Although Shamim does not hold any posts of the party, he identifies himself as an activist of Chhatra League, said local residents.
There broke out a clash between the followers of boat and cauliflower symbols at Pahartoli Degree College polling centre in Khulshi of Chattogram-10 constituency around 10:30am today, Sunday morning. Two persons named Shant Borua (30) and Md Jamal (32) were shot during this clash.
It could not be confirmed which party the two are affiliated with. It has been confirmed from Chattogram medical College police barracks that the two have been admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.
Khulshi police station officer-in-charge (OC) Kefayet Ullah confirmed Prothom Alo about those two people being shot.
He said that there was a clash between the followers of boat and cauliflower symbols outside of the centre. Two people were shot during that time. Currently the situation is under police’s control.
Md Mohiuddin Bacchu is contesting the election from this constituency with boat symbol while former Chattogram City Corporation mayor Mohammad Manzur Alam is vying the polls independently with cauliflower symbol.