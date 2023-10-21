AL again pardons former Gazipur mayor Zahangir

Awami League has again pardoned former mayor of Gazipur Zahangir Alam on condition that he would not breach the party’s organisational discipline in the future.
AL general secretary Obaidul Quader issued a letter in this regard on Saturday.
The letter addressing Zahangir said he was expelled from the party for engaging in activities that go against Bangladesh Awami League’s interest, ideology, discipline and constitution.
AL’s central working committee extended general amnesty for the expelled members who sought clemency on conditions that they would not involve in the activities that goes against the interest of the party.
Zahangir told Prothom Alo after the decision, “I am grateful to prime minister Sheikh Hasina as the party pardoned me. I want to dedicate myself to the interest of the country and people. I seek everyone’s blessings for that..”
AL executive committee expelled the then Gazipur mayor and the general secretary of Gazipur city unit on 19 November. Local government ministry also suspended him from the mayor post shortly afterwards.
He faced music after a secretly recorded video of Zahangir went viral on social media last September. AL leaders alleged that the video showed Jahangir making derogatory remarks on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and some influential leaders of the Gazipur district.
Later, the Awami League again brought him back, only to expel him permanently on 15 May this year for participating in mayoral election flouting party decision.