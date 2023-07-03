GCC mayor-elect Zayeda Khatun takes oath with son Jahangir by her side

Mayor-elect of Gazipur City Corporation (GCC), Zayeda Khatun, went to the prime minister's office (PMO) along with her son Jahangir Alam to take oath.

She was sworn in at Shapla Hall of the PMO along with two other mayors-elect Abul Khair Abdullah and Talukder Abdul Khaleque of Barishal City Corporation and Khulna City Corporation respectively.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina administered the oath ceremony on Monday morning. In another session conducted by local government minister Tajul Islam, a total of 177 councillors, including councilors of reserved women seats, in these three city corporations were sworn in.

In a photograph taken by state news agency BSS, Jahangir Alam was seen sitting beside his mother while she was taking oath.