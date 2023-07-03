GCC mayor-elect Zayeda Khatun takes oath with son Jahangir by her side

Mayor-elect of Gazipur City Corporation (GCC), Zayeda Khatun, went to the prime minister's office (PMO) along with her son Jahangir Alam to take oath.
She was sworn in at Shapla Hall of the PMO along with two other mayors-elect Abul Khair Abdullah and Talukder Abdul Khaleque of Barishal City Corporation and Khulna City Corporation respectively.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina administered the oath ceremony on Monday morning. In another session conducted by local government minister Tajul Islam, a total of 177 councillors, including councilors of reserved women seats, in these three city corporations were sworn in.
In a photograph taken by state news agency BSS, Jahangir Alam was seen sitting beside his mother while she was taking oath.
Independent mayoral candidate Zayeda Khatun emerged victorious in GCC polls beating ruling Awami League’s candidate Azmat Ullah by a margin of 16,197 votes. Zayeda, who competed the election with table clock symbol, secured 238,934 votes while boat’s Azmat bagged 222,737 votes. Islami Andolon Bangladesh’s candidate Gazi Ataur Rahman secured third place getting 45,352 votes.
The government suspended Jahangir Alam from the post of mayor on 25 November in 2021, days after expulsion from Awami League over allegations of making derogatory comments about Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and martyred freedom fighters.
Jahangir submitted his nomination paper this time too and sought the AL ticket. But the election commission cancelled his nomination on the grounds of default loans. His mother's nomination, however, remained valid.
Later AL expelled him from the party permanently. Jahangir then campaigned for his mother extensively, making him the de facto competitor of the ruling party candidate Azmat.
A total of 575,050 votes were cast out of 11,79,463. The turnout was 48.75 per cent.