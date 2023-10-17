Jahangir’s shadow persists in Gazipur AL

Awami League and associate organisations do not have any full-fledged committees except the district unit. The party’s city unit is running without a full-fledged committee leading to dissatisfaction in the party ranks. Former mayor of Gazipur city corporation Jahangir Alam, who has been expelled from the party, still holds sway in the politics of Gazipur city. Many think attendance in the party's political programme has thinned due to Jahangir’s absence.

All lawmakers of Gazipur belong to AL. Liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Haque leads them all. The MPs have started campaigning in their constituencies ahead of the upcoming general election.

BNP has seven central leaders in Gazipur, but lack of coordination appears in the movement of the party in the district. The grassroots activists of BNP are not seen joining the party programmes in all spontaneity. Meanwhile, a political rift has been created after the city BNP president declared himself a candidate from Gazipur-1 constituency.