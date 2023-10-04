BNP running with convening committees, conflict within AL

In the 2019 north district Awami League council, M Ruhul Amin was made president and Roushan Ali general secretary. Later a 75-member full-fledged committee was formed. But none of the 5 members of parliament are in the top posts.

Speaking to leaders and activists, it was learnt that the conflict between the Cumilla-4 (Debidwar) member of parliament and district Awami League member Razi Mohammad Fakhrul, and the Debidwar upazila chairman and district committee organising secretary Abul Kalam Azad, is quite open now. Also, there is conflict between them and general secretary Roushan Ali. All three of them want to contest in the election. They have differences over the upazila committee too.

Cumilla-3 (Muradnagar) member of parliament Yusuf Abdullah Harun's conflict with upazila Awami League general secretary and district Awami League member Jahangir Alam has continued on for 27 years now. Cumilla-7 Chandina) MP and north district AL vice president Pran Gopal Dutta is in conflict with the upazila president Muntakim Ashraf, some of the later MP Ali Ashraf.

Subid Ali Bhuiyan is the member of parliament of Cumilla-1, consisting of Daudkandi and Titas. Awami League's central science and technology secretary Abdus Sabur wants nomination there. Meanwhile, Homna AL president Abdul Majid and Meghna's president Shafiqul Alam are united against the Cumilla-2 (Homna-Meghna) MP Selima Ahmad.

North district AL president M Ruhul Amin said, there will naturally be competition within the party over nomination before the election. There is conflict in certain areas over upazila committees. The council will be held when the centre instructs.