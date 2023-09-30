BNP divided in Naser-Mizanur groups in Moulvibazar, AL in order

The divisions in district BNP are affecting the associate organisations too. Leaders and activists of Jubo Dal, Swecchashebok Dal and Chhatra Dal come to the programmes and divide up. The Jubo Dal and Chhatra Dal committee terms are also over. Recently, however, the Swecchashebok Dal convening committee was formed.

While mentally there is preparations behind the scenes about who will be nominated for the next parliament election, there is no visible activities in this regard. District BNP general secretary Mizanur Rahman said, the movement is on now to create an environment conducive to the election. The party is involved in the movement. There are no election activities.

AL united and focused on election

At the last Moulvibazar district council held on 28 October 2017, the present Moulvibazar-3 member of parliament was made president and zila parishad chairman Misbahur Rahman was made general secretary.

Speaking to the leaders and workers, it was learnt that in the party there was a visible rift in the party. However, after the formation of the new committee, there is no visible rift. The three-year tenure of the committee had ended, but the party continues to be run under the joint leadership of the president and general secretary.

District Awami League joint secretary and Sadar upazila parishad chairman Md Kamal Hossain, speaking to Prothom Alo, said, "There is no conflict as there had been before. We are together." Another joint secretary and Moulvibazar pourashava mayor Md Fazlur Rahman said the same.

Party sources say district Awami League has begun seat-wise election preparation. A union level extended meeting was held and a centre-based committee formed. The present member of parliament as well as others who are aspiring for nomination in the coming election have started activities in the area.