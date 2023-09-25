JaPa uncomfortable in stronghold, AL without committee, BNP troubled by cases

Rangpur is called the citadel of Jatiya Party (JaPa). It is home to the party’s founder HM Ershad, who had been in power for 9 years at a stretch. The JaPa candidate Mostafizar Rahman came victorious by a huge margin in the last mayoral election in Rangpur city corporation. Yet, many local leaders think JaPa’s heyday is over in the district. JaPa once had all MPs in the district, but now only two constituencies have JaPa MPs. Moreover, the party is not so strong organisationally in the district.

The organisational strength of Awami League, which has been in power for three consecutive terms, has increased in the district. While JaPa’s organisational strength diminished in the district, AL’s increased. AL leaders do not think the drubbing its candidate had in the last mayoral election was the party's defeat. They maintain the AL’s selection of candidate was not right, and that led to humiliating defeat of the ruling party.

Opposition BNP can’t find a firm footing in the politics of Rangpur due to government repression. The leaders and workers of BNP are only carrying out the central programmes. Party meetings are confined to half a kilometer of the party office.